A Minnesota gubernatorial candidate will speak at next week’s Republican Seniors of Minnesota meeting in Bloomington.
Dr. Scott Jensen will discuss his priorities and vision for a new style of governing during the meeting, which begins 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.
Kendall Qualls, a 2020 candidate in the Third Congressional District, will also speak during the meeting, critiquing critical race theory.
The cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
Info: republicanseniorsmn.com
