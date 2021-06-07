A Minnesota gubernatorial candidate will speak at next week’s Republican Seniors of Minnesota meeting in Bloomington.

Dr. Scott Jensen will discuss his priorities and vision for a new style of governing during the meeting, which begins 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.

Kendall Qualls, a 2020 candidate in the Third Congressional District, will also speak during the meeting, critiquing critical race theory.

The cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

Info: republicanseniorsmn.com

