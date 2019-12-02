Following up on last year’s inaugural “Great Big Family Christmas Tour,” Sidewalk Prophets are taking to the road again, bringing their show to Christ Presbyterian Church, 6901 Normandale Road, Edina.

The show, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, promises to bring the audience into the band’s “living room” to celebrate the birth of Christ. The evening will share holiday classics and Sidewalk Prophets originals, many of which will be found on “Merry Christmas To You: Great Big Family Edition,” their upcoming Christmas album.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $32 for early entry and $55 for a pre-show party.

To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com or call 615-358-8756.

