goats

Goats that have been occupying a hiking trail on the campus of Normandale Community College in Bloomington arrived Sept. 23 in an effort to rid the area of buckthorn growth. Goats are used as a natural alternative to herbicides in the effort to prevent the spread of buckthorn after approximately five acres of growth was mowed down last winter. (Photo courtesy of Normandale Community College)

