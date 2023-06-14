The artist and writer of a new graphic novel will appear at the Mall of America Barnes and Noble store this weekend.

Sons of Ashgard

The writer and artist of the new graphic novel “Sons of Ashgard: Ill Met in Elmgard” will appear at the Mall of America Barnes and Noble Store June 17. (Submitted graphic)

Creator and writer Chad Corrie and artist Matt Wendt will appear at the Bloomington mall 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

