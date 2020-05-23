The city of Edina’s Engineering Department is accepting grant applications from property owners who want to seal private wells on their properties. Engineering staff estimates there are approximately 1,000 unsealed wells in the community.
Groundwater is the drinking water source for the majority of residents and businesses in Edina. Because private wells are connected to groundwater, the city encourages private well owners to properly manage their private wells in order to reduce the risk of pollution contamination. State law requires that inactive wells that have not been permanently sealed must be repaired and put back into use, permanently sealed by a licensed well contractor or have a maintenance permit from the Minnesota Department of Health.
“Sealing unused private wells is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect the community’s drinking water supply into the future,” according to Jessica Wilson, Water Resources Coordinator.
Thanks to the Clean Water Land & Legacy Amendment, grant funding of 25% of costs up to $1,000 per property is available to help property owners seal private wells. The grant can be used for materials, supplies and labor costs of a state-licensed well-sealing contractor. A limited number of grants are available.
For more information or to access the grant application, visit EdinaMN.gov/Groundwater or contact Water Resources Coordinator Jessica Wilson, 952-826-0445.
