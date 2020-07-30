The city of Edina opened paddleboat rentals at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave S Friday, July 24.
The city was recently awarded a “Save the Summer” grant from Hennepin County to help modify activities to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and provide opportunities for children to get outside and be active. The grant will help fund activity needs like staffing and equipment.
To support safety measures and continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19, visitors can anticipate the following paddleboat guidelines until further notice:
• Rentals will be available 1-7 p.m. daily for $15.
• Maintain six feet of distance while waiting for boats.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Boat rentals are for 45 minutes.
• Maximum of four people or 800 pounds per boat.
• All boaters must have life jackets on board. Lifejackets will be provided and sanitized in accordance with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources outdoor recreation guidelines.
• Boaters are welcome to provide their own lifejackets.
• Minors must have adult supervision.
• Staff will be wearing masks and boaters are also encouraged to wear masks.
• Staff will assist with loading or unloading of boats and sanitize boats after each use.
•Please keep off dock until directed by staff.
• No swimming allowed.
• No fishing from the dock.
• Boaters are encouraged to take advantage of touchless payment options.
The putting course, Scottish Links, walkways and outdoor restrooms at the park remain open, and proper social distancing is encouraged. The indoor areas of Hughes Pavilion and games area remain closed until further notice.
For more information about paddleboat rentals, visit CentennialLakesPark.com or find the park on Facebook by searching “CentennialLakes.”
To learn more about the City’s response to COVID-19, visit EdinaMN.gov/Coronavirus or sign up for email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra or text Edina to 57838 to receive text updates.
