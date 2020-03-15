Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all of the state’s K-12 schools to close, starting Wednesday March 18 through Friday, March 27.
The schools will have to provide child care for elementary school-aged children of health care workers, first responders and other emergency workers, according to the governor’s executive order, announced Sunday morning.
The state is putting the measure in place to give administrators and educators an opportunity to plan for continued learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We continue to take this pandemic seriously and are taking sensible steps to protect all Minnesotans. Our schools are places where large numbers of Minnesotans congregate. They therefore need time to plan strategies for achieving educational goals while also complying with public health guidance,” according to Walz.
“Allowing schools and school districts time to plan without students in the classroom will benefit all of Minnesota,” Walz’s order read.
The governor acknowledges the pressure this puts on parents and childcare providers.
“Center-based and family child care providers provide an essential service to our children, and they ensure that our economy and workforce can thrive. Unlike schools, these settings are smaller and do not need to plan for distance learning. We must continue to support child care providers' efforts to remain open and comply with public-health guidance as they provide essential services to Minnesota,” according to the order.
