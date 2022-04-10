A senior fellow at the Center of the American Experiment will speak at next week’s Republican Seniors of Minnesota meeting in Bloomington.

Katherine Kersten will speak 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.

The cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

Info: republicanseniorsmn.com

