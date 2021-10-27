Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, in collaboration with Minnesota Reconciling Congregations, is hosting a viewing of “For They Know Not What They Do” on Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
The film is by Daniel Karslake, the producer/director of the film, “For the Bible Tells Me So.” “For They Know Not What They Do” is an exploration of the intersection of religion, sexual orientation and gender identity in the U.S.
The film features four families of faith including Rob and Linda Robertson, who were encouraged by their evangelical church to put their son, Ryan, in conversion therapy; David and Sally McBride, lifelong Presbyterians who were shocked when their youngest boy came out as a transgender woman; Victor Baez and Annette Febo, whose Catholic tradition and Puerto Rican upbringing concerned their gay son; and Harold and Coleen Porcher, a mixed-race couple whose child faced self-harm before their parents’ acceptance allowed them to come to accept their gender.
In addition to portaying each family’s story, the film includes perspectives from religious leaders. Good Samaritan Church is located at 5730 Grove St.
To register, go to trimurl.co/JrS2gM.
