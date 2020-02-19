A 78-year-old Golden Valley man died following a multi-vehicle accident Monday on Interstate 494 in Bloomington.
Werner Remmen was eastbound on the freeway shortly after 1 p.m. Feb. 17 when his 2005 Dodge Caravan sideswiped a 2017 Subaru Forrester and ran into a semi-trailer, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Remmen was pronounced dead as a result of multiple blunt force injuries approximately one hour later at the Hennepin Healthcare emergency room, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
According to the state patrol report, Remmen was in the exit-only lane to France Avenue when his vehicle drifted to the left, sideswiping the Subaru driven by a 48-year-old Ellensburg, Washington, man. The Subaru was behind the semi, which Remmen’s vehicle then struck. Neither the driver of the Subaru nor the driver of the semi, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man, were injured, the report noted.
It was unclear whether Remmen was wearing a seatbelt during the incident, according to the report.
