Snowmen were few and far between throughout Bloomington’s neighborhoods prior to Christmas, but 12 oversized gnomes found their way to the corner of Queen Avenue and 88th Street, conveying their sentiment about the pandemic-tinged holiday season. (Sun current staff photos by Mike Hanks) 

