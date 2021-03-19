Two Edina High School senior Global Scholars, Aashna Kumar and Emma Johnson, won Exceptional Ministerial Delegates awards at the Model G20 Youth Leadership Summit, which took place Feb. 12-20. The theme of the summit was “Addressing Climate Change.”
Aashna Kumar won the Best Minister of Energy for representing South Africa. Emma Johnson won the Best Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development for representing Australia.
The official G20 is an international forum for governments from 19 different countries and the European Union to discuss global economics.
The youth summit provides an opportunity for high school students to collaborate in an immersive learning experience, according to an Edina Public Schools press release. Students from around the world participate in a variety of workshops, lectures, and classes based on real G20 topics. They are then given the opportunity to use this knowledge to negotiate agreements, draft strategies and network with other G20 countries. The students attended the summit through the Edina Rotary Scholars, a learning pathway that is a partnership between Edina High School, Edina Rotary and Edina Education Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.