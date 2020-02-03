The American Dental Association’s “Give Kids a Smile” program will be offered Thursday and Friday, Feb. 6 and 7, around the Twin Cities, including Eden Prairie, Bloomington and Richfield.
This event features local dentists providing free dental care to underserved children.
The dentists will conduct exams, fill cavities, perform extractions, apply sealants and fluoride, and perform other needed procedures – all at no charge to the young patients’ families.
Several dentists and their teams will be donating their time and expertise at the following practices:
- Normandale Community College, 9700 France Ave. S., Bloomington, Thursday, Feb. 6, noon to 6 p.m.; call 952-358-8608.
- Dental Health Care Center, 1717 East 66th St., Richfield, Friday, Feb. 7, 9 a.m to 2 p.m.; visit dentalhealthcarecenter.com; call 612-861-7109.
- Park Dental Eden Prairie, 18315 Cascade Drive, Suite 120, Eden Prairie, Friday, Feb. 7, noon to 4 p.m.; call 952-949-2536.
Patients seeking appointments should be age 18 and younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The American Dental Association started the Give Kids a Smile program in 2003.
Dentists and other team members volunteer their time and services to provide services and education to children across the United States.
Info: For a full list of all participating dental practices, visit https://trimurl.co/XFsEyh.
