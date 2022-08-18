girl scout, pollinator garden

Ava Carlson stands in the pollinator garden that she planted at Fred Richards Park on her way to earning a Girl Scout Gold Award, the organization’s highest nationally recognized achievement. (Submitted photo)

For the completion of her bee pollinator garden project, Ava Carlson of Edina has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the organization’s highest nationally recognized achievement, according to a press release.

To earn this award, Girl Scouts need to identify an issue within the community, find a solution and establish a network within the community to complete a project that will have a lasting, sustainable impact.

Load comments