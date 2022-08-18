Ava Carlson stands in the pollinator garden that she planted at Fred Richards Park on her way to earning a Girl Scout Gold Award, the organization’s highest nationally recognized achievement. (Submitted photo)
For the completion of her bee pollinator garden project, Ava Carlson of Edina has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the organization’s highest nationally recognized achievement, according to a press release.
To earn this award, Girl Scouts need to identify an issue within the community, find a solution and establish a network within the community to complete a project that will have a lasting, sustainable impact.
Carlson was inspired to raise awareness about bee habitat loss as she became more aware of the declining bee population through her education, personal observations and research. Concerned about what would happen if they became extinct, Carlson stated in the press release, “I discovered that without bees some of our favorite crops, such as blueberries, cherries, almonds, and apples, would all be off the table.”
Carlson first had to submit a detailed project proposal to the local Girl Scout Council. Once approved, she and her team members from the city of Edina and the University of Minnesota identified a garden site at Fred Richards Park in Edina and determined the appropriate plantings to encourage bee pollination.
Carlson’s years of cookie-sales fundraising helped support additional gardening plants and supplies. While waiting for spring to plant, she educated Youth in her community about bees and habitat loss, developed a website about the project, and encouraged others to create bee gardens.
In the spring, she purchased plants and executed her project. To earn the Gold Award, Girl Scouts must spend a minimum of 80 hours on the project itself.
“With the Gold Award project, Ava could not work with her Troop Leader or Parents,” said Shirley Sarbaugh, Troop 17202 Leader. “It was impressive to see her take ownership of the overall process, her collaboration with others, her ability to advocate for herself, and her passion to save the environment.”
A Girl Scout for 13 years and a recent graduate of Edina High School, Carlson will attend Marquette University this fall.
