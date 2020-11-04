Gateway Bank, which has offices in Mendota Heights, and most recently, in Edina, partnered with Barten Pumpkins this year to set up fall displays outside senior living facilities in the two cities.
This initiative occurred in lieu of a usual fall festival celebration that Gateway Bank hosts every year in Mendota Heights. Over the years, the event has become increasingly popular, usually attracting a few hundred people for free pumpkins, kids activities, giveaways, food and beverages, according to a press release. The festival could not occur this year due to the pandemic.
In addition to setting up fall displays, Gateway Bank also donated money to the following local nonprofits: Neighbors Inc., VEAP and The Open Door.
Gateway Bank plans to host the fall festival celebration again next year.
“The fall festival was one of the favorite events for our associates and the community. While we are saddened we cannot do it this year for the safety reasons, we are excited to help out the community with our donations. It will be back better than ever in 2021,” Gateway Bank President Bruce Downey said in a statement.
For more information, visit gateway.bank.
