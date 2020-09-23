Gateway Bank, which has offices in Edina and Mendota Heights, made a $2,000 donation to The Sheridan Story nonprofit this month.
The donation comes after the bank ran a donation campaign throughout the months of July and August in which it donated $25 for each new checking or savings account opened during that time.
The Sheridan Story is a Twin Cities nonprofit that helps feed children living locally who face food insecurity. The nonprofit works to fill the gaps in food access that children face when they are out of school, like on weekends, and during summer and extended breaks.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for food is high. The nonprofit has worked closely with 31 school districts in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin to coordinate a nutrition response and provide food at designated distribution points for students and their families.
Each week, the nonprofit is providing 100,000 meals to children who don’t have access to food. Since the pandemic started, the total number is over one million meals.
“One of Gateway Bank’s core values is to be a good corporate citizen. The Sheridan Story fits that very well. We are excited to be able to support them through this promotion,” said Gateway Bank President Bruce Downey.
Gateway Bank opened its newest branch in Edina in 2017.
