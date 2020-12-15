The Galleria shopping center was recently recognized as a gold-level “Green Business” during the third quarter of 2020.

Each quarter, the city of Edina’s Energy & Environment Commission recognizes businesses that model green and sustainable actions. Since the program’s launch in May 2019, more than 10 Edina businesses have earned the “Green Business” recognition in gold, silver and bronze levels.

Businesses earn points for taking green actions within their daily operations in the areas of solid waste, recycling, purchasing, energy use, landscaping and water conservation, transportation and more. Businesses can earn recognition as a gold, silver or bronze “Green Business” and will be able to post their recognition level publicly for shoppers and other patrons.

Businesses must earn 25 points to receive bronze recognition, 40 for silver and 55 for gold recognition. To maintain their recognition level, businesses are required to resubmit their applications annually.

Businesses of all types are able to apply. Learn more and apply online at edinamn.gov/sustainable. For more information, contact Liz Moore at lmoore@edinamn.gov.

