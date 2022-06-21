galaxy foods

The Galaxy Block Party will be held to recognize a new community mural that is coming to Galaxy Foods off 71st Street and & Chicago Avenue in Richfield.

The block party will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Galaxy Foods, 7128 Chicago Ave. S.

Attendees will have the opportunity to provide their ideas and help determine how the mural will look.

The Mixto Art Collective will host an “Imagination Station” where people may share their thoughts with the artists.

The event will feature DJ Shakti; Strong Fit Zumba; Soul Bowl and Soul Lao; Stop, Drop & Rolls; Mike Mart Ice Cream and more

The Block Party is being presented by the Richfield Leadership Network, Mixto, Galaxy Foods International, and the Richfield Arts Commission.

