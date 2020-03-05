Mall of America’s Nickelodeon Universe will host an annual fundraiser for the Mary Moon Foundation this weekend.
Shoot for the Moon 2020 features discounted ride wristbands for the Bloomington amusement park, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 7. The first 800 tickets will sell for $20, and the remaining will sell for $30.
Free activities at the fundraiser include face painting, a children’s jewelry beading station, a photo booth and appearances by members of the Minnesota Force Star Wars club and the Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders. The fundraiser will also include a silent auction.
Proceeds benefit Crescent Cove Respite and Hospice Home for Kids in Brooklyn Center and Child-Family Life Services at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
The foundation is named after Mary “Moon” O’Keefe, who died of cancer in 2009 at age 3 and was a beneficiary of Child-Family Life Services while hospitalized.
Info: tr.im/moon20
