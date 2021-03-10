Bloomington Public Schools Superintendent Les Fujitake will not seek a renewal of his contract, which expires June 30.
The announcement came March 5 and was disseminated by a short video featuring Fujitake. “More information about my choice and plans will be shared in the coming weeks,” he said.
The announcement appeared to follow a closed session meeting of the board that afternoon for a mid-year evaluation of Fujitake.
The Bloomington Board of Education had not made an announcement regarding Fujitake’s pending departure, and was scheduled to meet March 8, after this edition of the Sun Current went to press.
Fujitake has worked for the district for more than 25 years. He was the executive director of finance and support services from 1995 to 2006, and has served as superintendent since 2006.
During Fujitake’s tenure as superintendent, he led a public campaign to pass the state’s largest school capital building bond referendum, and subsequent referendums in 2007, 2013 and 2017, according to the district.
He also led the development of a facility master plan and technology plan, led a cost containment program that reduced general fund expenses by $10 million over a four-year period, converted the district from a contracted bus service to a district-owned service that improved efficiency and reduced expenses and led innovative approaches to academic research that developed personal growth plans for every student, matching their skills and goals to their choices for higher education, trades or skilled certifications, the district noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.