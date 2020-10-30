The Pond House of Bloomington will host a frontier toy showcase this weekend.

The outdoor program, weather permitting, will include an opportunity to make a frontier toy to take home. The program will be set up to provide physical distancing and will take place 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

Weather updates will be provided through the Facebook page for Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Info: tr.im/pondhouse

