Bloomington’s celebration and re-creation of 19th century frontier life returns to Pond-Dakota Mission Park this weekend.

River Rendezvous will feature more than 30 costumed re-enactors demonstrating the skills and techniques of frontier life in Minnesota. Demonstrations and activities will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, and Sunday, Sept. 26, at the park, 401 E. 104th St.

In addition to frontier displays and demonstrations, tours of the restored 1856 home of missionaries Gideon and Agnes Pond will be available throughout the day. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-17. A food vendor and historical souvenirs will be available each day.

Info: tr.im/rr21

