The Pond House of Bloomington will host a variety of frontier games and activities this weekend.

The outdoor activities, weather permitting, will include checkers, marbles and stilt walking. The activities will be set up to provide physical distancing, and will take place 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

Weather updates will be provided through the Facebook page for Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Info: tr.im/games20

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments