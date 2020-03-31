In a time of social distancing, a pair of Edina photographers have still managed to meet new people.
With families huddled inside to help fight the spread of COVID-19, Edina residents Molly Andresen and Hillary Wallace have been offering their services as part of The Front Steps Project. Although the project is on pause during Gov. Tim Walz’s “stay at home” order, scores of families have already welcomed the photographers to their front yards, eager for any diversion amid minimal contact with the outside world.
Wallace said that every time she arrives at a home for a five-minute session, “I feel like I have a new friend.” She takes it as a sign of a yearning for human connection in a time of isolation.
The photographers aren’t asking to be paid. Instead, they are asking families to donate to the Edina Education Fund, which has been raising money to aid families amid the pandemic. Donations connected to the Edina Front Steps Project are being directed to a GoFundMe page at tinyurl.com/shd64wq.
Andresen got the idea for the socially distant photo sessions from Boston-area photographer Cara Soulia. As the Edina photographer spread the word about the project through friends and social media, “it just kind of took off,” she said.
The idea has spread to other cities in the metro, too. For instance, another photographer, Lauren Baker, has started the same type of project in St. Louis Park and Hopkins. That effort has a GoFundMe page at tinyurl.com/ujzb9ta
For the Edina project, more than 200 families had signed up to participate before the governor’s order put the campaign on hold.
“We are being safe with distance, but I want to respect what we’re being told to do,” Andresen said. The photographers plan to resume their project once the governor’s order is over.
When one of the photographers arrives at a family’s house for a shoot, they announce their presence through a text message instead of going to the front door. The photos are taken from a distance, in contrast to the more intimate family photo sessions Andresen and Wallace are used to.
Also, the shoots are casual affairs. In fact, participants are asked to come to their front steps as they are.
“I just had on jeans and a sweater,” said Siobhan White, whose family had their photo taken for the project. “I did put lipstick on, though, so I didn’t look like I just crawled out of bed.”
Even sweats are encouraged, as the artists seek to document a historical time with veritas.
“I just think it’s a neat way to really capture what is happening in your home at this point in time,” Andresen said, “and something that you’ll look back on and remember that, ‘Yeah we were home. We were in loungewear all day. This is what we did to make it work.’ I think the more real these photos are and authentic, it kind of captures this moment in time.”
Wallace added, “While it’s been different in how I normally shoot, what I’m seeing through my photos is it’s such a more journalistic way to represent this time.”
She appreciates the symbolism in the photos being shot from a distance during a time when people are continuing social interactions despite the space that separates them. “I like how this project is representing reality right now,” Wallace said.
The photos also capture families making the best of a bad situation. “People are getting family photos that they might not otherwise be getting at this time,” Wallace said.
That was the case for the White family. “We’ve actually never had a family portrait ever taken in our lives,” White said.
Wallace sees another side-effect of the crisis, at least for those fortunate enough to be able to work from home. “We live in such a busy world that if there is a silver lining in this for people, slowing down and spending more time together has been a real blessing. And I think people are feeling that,” she said.
As they document a time of profound stillness, Andresen and Wallace are well aware they are recording history.
“It feels like we’ll look back on this someday,” Andresen said, “and be glad that we have these photos.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
