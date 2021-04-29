Edina residents can get rid of their cut-down buckthorn for free during the semi-annual buckthorn dump May 22-23.
Residents can drop off buckthorn brush in the specified lot across from Braemar Golf Dome at 7420 Braemar Blvd. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
At the drop-off site, residents must show a photo ID with a current Edina address. Commercial haulers must be accompanied by the resident for whom they are working. Guests must wear a mask and socially distance from others at the site.
Buckthorn brush cannot be bagged, boxed or bundled. If it is, it must be removed from the container before being left at the dump.
Buckthorn is an invasive species that prevents native plants from thriving in areas that are not continuously mowed. Edina encourages residents to remove it from their property to help prevent spread.
Before digging out buckthorn roots, call 811 or visit gopherstateonecall.org a few days ahead to allow time for public utilities to be marked. Treat any cut buckthorn stumps to halt regrowth and ensure the plant is killed.
Another free buckthorn dump will be held in the fall.
For more information on the buckthorn dump, contact City Forester Luther Overholt at 952-826-0308 or loverholt@edinamn.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.