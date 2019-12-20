Juniper, a statewide network that provides free or low-cost wellness classes, is offering a special promotion to sign people up for upcoming sessions in Edina.
Those who sign up for a class by Tuesday, Dec. 31, will get a Juniper hardcover notebook at the first class as a thank you gift.
The classes – meant to help people live well, get fit, and prevent falls – take place at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Retail Store, 6807 York Ave. S., Edina. Classes are offered in partnership with North Memorial Health. They are free and open to everyone. Attendees don’t need to be a Blue Cross Blue Shield member to participate.
Upcoming classes
Living Well with Chronic Pain – Participants develop confidence, motivation, and skills needed to manage living with chronic pain. Classes are highly participative, where mutual support and small successes help participants maintain active and fulfilling lives. The class meets for six weeks on Wednesdays Jan. 22 through Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Stepping On – Reduce risk of falls and learn techniques for maintaining an independent and active life. Vision, hearing, footwear and medications affect risk of falling; learn to identify and manage those factors. This class is offered in partnership with North Memorial Health. It meets for seven weeks on Thursdays, March 19 through April 30, 1-3 p.m.
To register for classes, call 1-855-215-2174 or visit yourjuniper.org.
About Juniper
Juniper is a statewide network rooted in individual communities. Area Agencies on Aging – six regional and one tribal entity – act as hubs for community organizations, health care organizations and class leaders. The network offers evidence-based health promotion classes to improve health and wellness across Minnesota. Juniper is a program of Innovations of Aging, a nonprofit subsidiary of Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging. Learn more at yourjuniper.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.