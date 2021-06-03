Fitness in the Park is returning this spring and summer, bringing free exercise opportunities to Rosland Park and green spaces throughout Edina. New this year, participants can also attend yoga on the courtyard of Braemar Golf Course or “amp up” at the Maetzold Amphitheater at Centennial Lakes Park, according to a city press release.
Local fitness businesses will lead the classes, giving participants a test run of their program offerings. Participating businesses include Pure Barre Edina, Barre3, ALTR, ELVTMVMT, POUND by Kim Cooper, OrangeTheory Fitness, F45 Training and Bar Method.
“Edina Parks & Recreation has partnered with local fitness organizations to provide the community with free workout opportunities in the parks,” said Recreation Supervisor Nicole Gorman.
All Fitness in the Park classes in Rosland Park begin at 6:30 p.m. and are held on various days of the week. The first Fitness in the Park event is Tuesday, June 8, at Rosland Park. Amp Up at the Amphitheater classes begin at noon and are held on Wednesdays. The first class kicked off June 2 at Centennial Lakes Park. Yoga on the Courtyard will be 10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesdays June 9-30, at Braemar Golf Course.
Participants must reserve their spot online and register by visiting edinaparks.com. The city recommends people dress for exercising outdoors and bring a towel and water. Fitness in the Park events are open to adults of all fitness levels.
In case of poor weather, call the weather hotline at 952-826-0368, visit edinaparks.com or sign up for text alerts by texting CLOSURES to 57838.
For more information on the Fitness in the Parks program, contact Gorman at ngorman@edinamn.gov or 952-833-9571.
