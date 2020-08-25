The Minnesota Department of Health is providing free COVID-19 tests next week in partnership with the cities of Bloomington, Edina and Richfield.
Tests will be available 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Bloomington Kennedy High School, 9701 Nicollet Ave.
The testing site will be set up in the parking lot, outside of the school’s main entrance. Those who drive to the school will not be required to exit their vehicle at any time. Vehicles should enter the parking lot from 98th Street. Walk-up tests will also be available for pedestrians and those arriving via public transportation.
Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. No insurance or identification is needed.
The tests will offer insight into the degree of COVID-19 spread in the area. While many who contract COVID-19 experience mild or no symptoms, some suffer life-threatening complications. All who contract the virus are contagious. The test results will provide data to guide efforts to combat COVID-19 and to protect those who are most vulnerable.
Pre-registration is encouraged. Appointments are available online at primarybio.com/r/bloomington.
Registration assistance is available by calling 855-612-0677.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.