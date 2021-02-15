A free “4-alarm chili drive-through” will be offered 1-4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, by The Pines Senior and Assisted Living Community, 400 West 67th St., Richfield.

The chili is being prepared by The Pines’ executive chef. To sign up to receive a bowl of the homemade chili, complete with bread and dessert, email leeann.mccollor@cassialife.org, or by calling 612-861-3331 by Feb. 18.

