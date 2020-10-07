Edina residents can dump their buckthorn shrubs for free during the semi-annual buckthorn dump over two weekends in mid-October.
Buckthorn brush can be dropped off across from Braemar Golf Dome at 7420 Braemar Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, and Saturday, Oct. 24, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, and Sunday, Oct. 25.
At the drop-off site, residents must show a photo ID with a current Edina address. Commercial haulers must be accompanied by the resident for whom they are working. The resident and hauler should come in separate vehicles for health safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
Buckthorn brush cannot be bagged, boxed or bundled. If it is, it must be removed from the container before being left at the dump.
When at the dump site, please observe social distancing and other health guidelines in place.
Buckthorn is an invasive species that prevents native plants from thriving in areas that are not continuously mowed. Edina encourages residents to remove it from their property to help prevent spread.
Before digging out buckthorn roots, call 811 or visit gopherstateonecall.org a few days ahead to allow time for public utilities to be marked. Treat any cut buckthorn stumps to halt regrowth and ensure killing the plant.
Another free buckthorn dump will be held in the spring.
For more information on the buckthorn dump, contact city forester Luther Overholt at 952-826-0308 or loverholt@edinamn.gov.
