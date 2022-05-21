Edina residents can properly dispose of their buckthorn shrubs for free during the semi-annual buckthorn dump June 4-5, according to a city news release.
Residents can drop off the brush across from Braemar Golf Dome, 7420 Braemar Blvd. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Residents must show a photo ID with a current Edina address at the drop-off site. Commercial haulers must be accompanied by the resident for whom they are working.
Buckthorn brush cannot be bagged, boxed or bundled. If it is, it must be removed from its container before being left at the site, the news release said.
Buckthorn is an invasive species that prevents native plants from succeeding in areas that are not continuously mowed or managed. The city of Edina encourages residents to remove it from their property to help prevent its spread.
Before digging out buckthorn roots, residents are urged to call 8-1-1 or visit gopherstateonecall.org a few days ahead to allow time for public utilities to be marked. Treat any cut buckthorn stumps to halt regrowth and ensure killing the plant.
Another free buckthorn dump will be held in the fall, the news release said.
For more information on the buckthorn dump, contact City Forester Luther Overholt at 952-826-0308 or loverholt@edinamn.gov.
