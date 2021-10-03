Edina residents can drop off their buckthorn shrubs for free during the semi-annual buckthorn dump over two weekends in mid-October.
The drop-off site will be set up in a lot across from Braemar Golf Dome at 7420 Braemar Blvd. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays Oct. 16 and 23, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays Oct. 17 and 24.
When arriving at the site, residents should have ready a photo ID with a current Edina address. Residents will be asked to hold the ID up in the window so staff can verify it. Commercial haulers must be accompanied by the resident for whom they are working, though they may arrive in separate vehicles. While at the site, the city is urging people to observe current health guidelines.
Buckthorn brush cannot be bagged, boxed or bundled. If it is, it must be removed from the container before being left at the dump site.
Buckthorn is an invasive species that prevents native plants from thriving in areas that are not continuously mowed. The city encourages residents to remove it from their properties to help prevent spread, according to a city news release.
Before digging out buckthorn roots, call 811 or visit gopherstateonecall.org a few days ahead to allow time for public utilities to be marked. Treat any cut buckthorn stumps to halt regrowth and ensure killing the plant.
Another free buckthorn dump will be held in spring 2022.
For more information on the buckthorn dump, contact City Forester Luther Overholt at 952-826-0308 or loverholt@edinamn.gov.
