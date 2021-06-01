Bagged compost is available for Edina residents at the Braemar Golf Dome parking lot, 7420 Braemar Blvd, an offering that began May 28.
“The compost is the product of a year’s worth of Edina’s curbside organics recycling program,” said the city’s Organics Recycling Coordinator, Twila Singh. “This program is now coming full circle, bringing the nutrients and wholly recycled food scraps back into our homes and gardens.”
The free bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are asked to use proper lifting techniques as each bag weighs about 40 pounds. City staff will not be available on site to assist.
Additionally, Edina residents are encouraged by the city to sign up for the University of Minnesota’s research study regarding organics recycling behavior. Residents may have been mailed postcards about the study earlier this spring, and volunteers are still needed. To learn more and register, residents can visit z.umn.edu/organicsrecyclingstudy.
For more information, contact Singh at tsingh@edinamn.gov or 952-826-1657.
To learn more about the city’s organics recycling program, visit edinamn.gov/organics.
