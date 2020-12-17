The traffic signals at 58th Street and France Avenue will be removed soon and reinstalled in the spring.
As part of the West 58th Street neighborhood reconstruction project, new signals were installed. Unfortunately, the signal pole bases were moved from their intended locations during installation. The signal poles are too close to the curb and will likely be damaged by larger vehicles.
Following discussions with Hennepin County, the city determined the poles will be taken down until a redesign can be completed and the signals reinstalled at more appropriate locations. The signals will likely be reinstalled in the spring. Until then, both directions of West 58th Street traffic will be controlled by temporary stop signs at France Avenue. Northbound and southbound France Avenue will be uncontrolled at West 58th Street.
Assistant City Engineer Aaron Ditzler said this intersection was challenging to design due to a limited available right-of-way. He said the city understands the error is significant and will be an inconvenience for both vehicles and pedestrians. He added that the city is encouraging people to use alternate routes.
“We apologize and will work diligently to rectify this starting in the spring,” Ditzler said.
For more information on the West 58th Street neighborhood reconstruction project, visit bettertogetheredina.org/58th-street-reconstruction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.