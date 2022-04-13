A former member of the U.S. military’s special forces has been recognized by the city of Edina for the heroism he displayed during an attempted carjacking last December.
Daniel DeBruzzi, a native of New Brighton, was visiting from Council Bluffs, Iowa, Dec. 9 when he and a friend stopped at the at the Lunds & Byerlys at 50th & France around 5 p.m. As they pulled into the parking lot, they heard two women screaming, according to a description of events provided by Edina Communications Director Jennifer Bennerotte at the April 5 City Council meeting.
“As they soon saw for themselves, they were just feet away from a carjacking in progress,” Bennerotte said.
The driver of the targeted Porsche was still belted in and being assaulted by two individuals – one from the front passenger side and one from the back seat. DeBruzzi quickly parked his Dodge pickup to block the attackers’ escape, according to Bennerotte.
DeBruzzi exited his vehicle and attempted to immobilize the attackers with a series of punches while the driver of the attackers’ getaway vehicle joined the struggle. “Nevertheless, Daniel gained the upper hand and attempted to execute a citizen’s arrest,” Bennerotte said.
“They train us very well in hand-to-hand combat. I didn’t need any weapons,” DeBruzzi said of his 24 years in the U.S. Air Force, as quoted in an article produced by the city of Edina.
As one of the attackers put the Porsche in reverse, the vehicle ran over DeBruzzi’s friend, “getting his leg, though miraculously not breaking any bones,” DeBruzzi recounted. His friend wished to remain anonymous.
According to a description of the incident from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, a witness with a permit to carry a firearm pulled a gun to stop the attackers, and two of them ran from the parking lot. The SUV was later found near the home of one of the suspects.
DeBruzzi emerged from the incident having lost a fingernail after one of the perpetrators bit his finger, and the victim of the carjacking attempt sustained numerous head and shoulder injuries, having been dragged through the parking lot while one of the attackers drove her vehicle. However, both DeBruzzi and the victim were able to walk away.
DeBruzzi’s vehicle was totaled in the incident and several other vehicles were damaged.
Two suspects, ages 16 and 17, were eventually charged in the attempted carjacking. The third teen involved in the attack was charged with aggravated robbery in connection to an attempted carjacking undertaken by the trio at another Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis Park earlier that day.
“(DeBruzzi) put his own safety second to the victim and placed himself in a situation with unknowns without hesitation,” Lt. David Venne, of the Edina Police Department, said as he presented the city’s Hometown Hero award to DeBruzzi. “He most likely prevented the victim from further injury and his actions went above and beyond, given the current circumstances.”
Though he acknowledged in the city’s article that “it wouldn’t have taken much for this to have turned out much, much worse,” DeBruzzi also observed, “Police did their job. I like to think that I did mine, too. Police can’t be everywhere. Good people need to stand up, because evil happens when good people do nothing (in) scenarios like this.”
