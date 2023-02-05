FairVote Minnesota, the leading nonprofit for ranked choice voting in the state, has announced that former Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen has joined FairVote Minnesota’s Board.
In November’s election, Minnesota voters elected the largest number of pro-ranked-choice voting candidates to the Minnesota House and Senate ever, and ranked-choice advocates are poised to secure the majority necessary to pass ranked choice voting statewide – becoming the first state to do so through legislative action, according to FairVote, an organization that advocates for ranked-choice voting. In the coming weeks, members of the Minnesota House and Senate will introduce legislation implementing ranked-choice voting for state and federal offices in both primary and general elections and allowing Minnesota cities and localities to use it for local elections if they wish.
López Franzen is joining the FairVote board alongside Luverne Area Community Foundation Executive Director Emily Crabtree.
“We couldn’t ask for two more highly qualified leaders to join the movement for a stronger, more inclusive and representative democracy and we’re thrilled to have these stellar women join our board, especially at this momentous time,” FairVote Minnesota Executive Director Jeanne Massey said in the press release.
López Franzen served in the Minnesota Senate for a decade after her first election in 2012 and was elected Senate Minority Leader in 2021. López Franzen made history as the first woman and first Puerto Rican to represent Senate District 49, serving the communities of Edina, Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka at the State Capitol. She is co-Founder and president of NewPublica, a full-service public relations and advocacy firm.
“Not only must we protect the most fundamental of rights, the right to vote,” said López Franzen.“We must do everything we can to open up the political process to those historically excluded and encourage more candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives to run, and that’s what ranked-choice voting can do. Ranked-choice voting will ensure our elections more fully represent and reflect the people and provide the leadership we need for our communities to thrive and succeed.”
Crabtree and López Franzen join the board as the organization launches a historic legislative campaign to bring ranked choice voting statewide.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the talent and diverse perspectives these two women leaders bring to our board,” said Board Chair Maureen Reed. “They reflect the communities they serve and bring their voices to this important movement.” She also expressed her gratitude to retiring board members Tom Horner, Roann Cramer, Stephen Imholte and Siyad Abdullahi for their longtime service and commitment to the advancement of ranked-choice voting.
For questions or more information about ranked-choice voting, FairVote Minnesota or the legislative campaign for ranked choice voting, contact erin.zamoff@fairvotemn.org; 952-334-8313. Learn more at fairvotemn.org.
