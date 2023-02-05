FairVote Minnesota, the leading nonprofit for ranked choice voting in the state, has announced that former Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen has joined FairVote Minnesota’s Board.

In November’s election, Minnesota voters elected the largest number of pro-ranked-choice voting candidates to the Minnesota House and Senate ever, and ranked-choice advocates are poised to secure the majority necessary to pass ranked choice voting statewide – becoming the first state to do so through legislative action, according to FairVote, an organization that advocates for ranked-choice voting. In the coming weeks, members of the Minnesota House and Senate will introduce legislation implementing ranked-choice voting for state and federal offices in both primary and general elections and allowing Minnesota cities and localities to use it for local elections if they wish.

