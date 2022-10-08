A former state finance commissioner will speak at next week’s Republican Seniors of Minnesota meeting in Bloomington.

Dan McElroy will speak 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.

