The Twin Cities Medical Society has presented Caleb Schultz, a former Edina resident and current physician who helped pass Minnesota’s first “Tobacco 21” policy, with the 2020 First a Physician Award. In 2017, Edina was the first city in the state to enact the ordinance setting the minimum age to purchase tobacco at 21 years old.
Schultz, an anesthesiologist at Hennepin Health and a Twin Cities Medical Society Board member, was presented with the 2020 First a Physician Award by the society’s Board of Directors at their meeting Nov. 16.
Schultz was the visionary and leader behind the “Tobacco 21” policy, according to a press release by the Twin Cities Medical Society. Many other cities, municipalities and counties across Minnesota have since passed their own “Tobacco 21” policies. During that time, Schultz helped support local and statewide efforts “with passion, commitment, and policy savvy,” the press release stated. “We applaud Dr. Schultz for his work on Tobacco 21 policies which truly embody the principles of the First a Physician Award.”
The First a Physician Award was established in 2007 by the Twin Cities Medical Society.
