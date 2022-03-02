Reverend Gary Wilkerson, former board chair of Edina-based senior housing provider Cassia, was honored last month by LeadingAge Minnesota with the Trustee of the Year Award.
The award recognizes a volunteer boardmember whose service, commitment and actions have supported the organization in its mission to transform the experience of older adults, according to a news release.
Wilkerson is the recently retired director of counseling at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church Counseling Center. He served on the Augustana Care Board of Directors for 20 years before the organization joined Elim Care to create Cassia. Wilkerson has served the organization for a total of 23 years. He became board chair in 2009 and continued in this position until this past year. Wilkerson still serves on Cassia’s board.
“Gary lives out the words of renowned philosopher Abraham Heschel, who writes, ‘A test of a people is how they behave toward the old. It is easy to love children. But the affection and care for the old… are the true gold mines of a culture,’” Cassia CEO Bob Dahl said in the news release.
When Wilkerson was named interim pastor at Augustana Lutheran Church, he began serving Augustana Care. As a senior pastor, he was automatically added to the organization’s board by long-standing tradition, the news release said.
Wilkerson served on the board’s planning committee, where crucial decisions were made regarding Augustana’s Care future, leading to his natural path to board chair, the news release said.
While serving Augustana Care, he was “instrumental” in the implementation of several programs and helped facilitate the opening of a pharmacy to provide medications to those the organization serves.
To amplify spiritual care to the organization’s residents, patients and families, Wilkerson encouraged its chaplains to become board certified.
“Cassia remains grateful to Reverend Dr. Gary Wilkerson for the years of dedicated service he provided – and for making so many efforts look effortless,” the news release said.
