A former Bloomington resident's one-woman show will debut in Hollywood on Friday evening, and will be available via online streaming. 

Paula Jay Fairbrother's "Surviving 'MN Nice'. . . and becoming brave AF" chronicles her upbringing in Bloomington as the youngest of five daughters. Her show features 25 characters and tells the story of her life, work and romance in an endless pursuit of adventure and chasing her dreams. Through comedy, storytelling, media and music, "Surviving MN Nice" examines universal themes about how family, cultural norms and societal expectations can put a serious crack in the proverbial hot dish. 

The 80-minute show is rated PG-13 and starts 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Streaming is available for $9.99 at whitefiretheatre.com.

