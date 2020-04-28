On a normal day, approximately 2,500 gallons of fuel flow through the gas pumps at Colonial BP in Bloomington.
There hasn’t been a normal day in more than a month, and the demand at the pumps has proven it, according to owner Tim Schlangen.
Schlangen has been a hometown gas station owner for more than three decades and had seen it all, from gas at less than $1 per gallon to gas in the ballpark of $4 per gallon during the last recession. Then the coronavirus pandemic came along, and many people stopped driving to work daily. His BP station at 90th Street and Lyndale Avenue dispensed approximately 17,500 gallons of gas per week prior to the pandemic. As of last week, those pumps were producing less than one-third of that weekly total, approximately 5,600 gallons, he said.
The decrease in demand dropped week by week since the state began shutting down, but Schlangen thinks the downward trend is ending now that lawn and landscape businesses can work under the state’s shutdown.
“We’re pretty close to the bottom,” he said of the decrease in demand.
Despite the decreased demand for gasoline, auto repair services and on-the-go snacks and beverages at Colonial BP, Schlangen has been able to keep his employees working. In addition to the Lyndale Avenue gas station, Schlangen also owns the BP at 90th Street and Penn Avenue and a station in Eden Prairie. He has kept 23 employees working regular hours through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, a loan that helps businesses meet payroll as sales decrease during the shutdown.
Except for two part-time employees who did not want to work during the shutdown, Schlangen has maintained regular business hours at his gas stations and will continue to do so if possible. If the decrease in business extends through the summer, Schlangen may reduce the hours his stations are open. Business typically warrants opening at 5:30 a.m., but with fewer commuters driving to work daily, traffic doesn’t pick up until after 7 a.m. most weekday mornings. And the evening demand is down, too. After 7 p.m., there’s not much activity at his stations, he explained.
When customers do fill their tanks, employees are busy wiping down gas pump handles, door handles and other surfaces, according to Schlangen. “Anything people touch, we’re wiping down on a regular basis,” he said.
The cashiers have bullet-resistant glass at the counter, which can be opened during business hours. But the glass windows are remaining closed, and employees have gloves and hand sanitizer available while they are working, Schlangen noted.
Fewer customers filling gas tanks means fewer candy bars and sodas are being sold, but not every sales category is seeing a decline, Schlangen said. Lottery ticket sales have increased. With casinos and bars being closed, the demand for state lottery games is increasing, he surmised.
He’s proud to be able to keep his employees working, although one employee reported that being laid off would have been more lucrative, given the federal government’s contributions to the state’s weekly unemployment benefits, Schlangen explained. “That to me is really frustrating as a business owner,” he said.
Schlangen was prompt in applying for the Paycheck Protection Program loan and credited the assistance of RBCU for the successful completion of his application, as he qualified for the first allocation of program funds.
His loan was one of 52 the Bloomington and Richfield credit union processed, generating $4.2 million in program funding for area businesses. The credit union has more than 100 applications waiting for the program’s next allocation of funds, which were approved last week, according to Chris Guarnera, RBCU’s vice president of commercial sales.
The new $310 billion in program funding will be claimed quickly and follows $349 billion initially allocated, Guarnera noted.
The loans may be converted to forgivable grants and are available through participating banks and credit unions. Institutions need to have capital to lend and be willing to do so at 1% interest. Even if institutions have capital to lend, there are costs involved in administering the loans, and some institutions may decline to participate in the program and direct business customers to organizations better organized to facilitate the program, Guarnera explained.
Had RBCU declined to offer the loans to its business customers, those applicants may have found success in obtaining loans from larger institutions, but they may have run the risk of being shut out due to other priorities of the institution, according to Guarnera. “We believe the impact to our community is going to be better if we are involved,” he said. “It’s more important for us to support the people that have supported through the years.”
Loan applications have come from a variety of business owners. RBCU’s smallest loan was for $2,200, a loan to a sole proprietorship. The loan cap is $10 million, and none of RBCU’s loans come close to that. The largest loans are to businesses of up to 100 employees, and no single loan has topped $750,000, Guarnera said.
The loans are for two-year terms, with six months of deferred payments at 1% interest. The interest accrued during the initial six months is paid by the Small Business Administration. The loans are converted to grants if the recipients meet program requirements, such as using 75% of the loan for payroll purposes. Up to 25% may be used for utility payments, rent payments or term-debt interest, Guarnera noted.
If loan recipients show they met the program requirements, including using the payroll funding within eight weeks, the loan may be forgiven. Loan forgiveness is not an all-or-nothing proposition, according to Guarnera. Loans may be eligible for partial forgiveness, with the balance being paid off during the final 18 months at 1% interest, he explained.
Kevin Mendel, owner of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts and More in Bloomington, was also quick to put in a Paycheck Protection Program loan application.
He called RBCU to discuss the program prior to the funds being allocated. When funding became available, he had his application forms ready, he explained.
Big Frog is a small business in Bloomington. The company does direct-to-garment printing, as well as screen printing, embroidery and other times of garment decorating, without a minimum order. T-shirts are a popular product, especially at this time of year when organizations are hosting events and commemorating them with special T-shirts. The state shutdown has brought such events to a halt, and with it, orders for such shirts, Mendel said.
His business had been doing well until the shutdown began in mid-March, and by the time the shutdown was in full swing at the end of the month, his business was at a standstill. Even with an optimistic outlook for the months ahead, “we’re not going to get back to where I thought we would be,” he admitted.
He estimates his business is down 80% in April.
“We still have business, but it’s not anywhere close to where it should be,” he said.
Despite the drop in business, he has kept his two full-time employees working, and through the loan expects to bring back an employee in May who works a full-time schedule part of the year. A part-time employee is also expected to return to work, according to Mendel.
The store is closed to walk-in customers, but Big Frog is taking online orders for custom jackets, hats, hooded sweatshirts and T-shirts, available on products from a variety of manufacturers. With less work to do, his full-time employees come into the store one day per week and work the rest of the week out of their homes, processing orders, handling customer service inquiries and coordinating social media and marketing campaigns, Mendel explained.
Without as many T-shirt orders to process, Big Frog is finding other ways to drum up business and benefit the community at the same time. The store is making face masks out of long sleeve T-shirts. A shirt can be used to make six double-layered masks. The material, a cotton and polyester blend, doesn’t replace a medical-grade mask, but is better than a simple cotton mask, according to Mendel.
The company is selling six for $20 and will add custom printing to the masks for an additional $5. With every order of six, the company is donating three masks to a community resource, he noted.
The company is also selling T-shirts that support and benefit other local businesses. For every purchase of a T-shirt sporting the logo of a participating local restaurant, dance studio or hair salon, $10 of the sale is given to the business, and the buyer has a shirt to wear in support of the business, Mendel explained.
The solutions to keeping his employees working don’t entirely benefit Big Frog, and that’s by design.
“There’s still a community here we’ve got to support,” he said.
