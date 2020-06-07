To the class of 2020,

Resiliency, commitment, and flexibility.

These are skills that will serve you well throughout your life and they have been tested this year with construction projects, pandemics, and distance learning.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us all that no matter what plans we may have, the world can take twists and turns that we can neither predict nor control. In fact, you have experienced the world in a very different way than the graduates who came before you. Our society is rapidly evolving and through it all, you persisted, stepped up, and met challenges head-on. Because of this, you have gained skills and strengths that will serve you well for the rest of your life.

We are all incredibly proud of you. We know that you will use your education and your experiences to make the world a better place. You have certainly made Richfield a better place. Congratulations on all you have accomplished thus far. This is just the beginning.

We wish you the best! You are the best!!

Dr. Steven Unowsky, Richfield Public Schools Superintendent

Dr. Latanya Daniels, Richfield High School Principal

