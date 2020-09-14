Hunger Solutions, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, is accepting applications for the Minnesota COVID Food Fund Grant.
The funds originate with the federal CARES Act and have been designated by the state to support food distribution efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This grant must be used to cover costs associated with the COVID-19 public health emergency. Eligible entities include – but are not limited to – tribal government, nonprofit agencies or local units of government.
Allowable uses for the grant fund include necessary expenditures incurred due to COVID-19, such as food costs and culturally specific foods, equipment, vehicle purchase or rental, gas and mileage, staffing and personnel, marketing, translation services, computers and technology, and diapers and hygiene supplies.
Funds are available for expenses incurred between July 1 and Dec. 30, and all funds must be expended by Dec. 30.
To apply for the Minnesota COVID Food Fund, visit tr.im/ffg20. The applications deadline is Monday, Sept. 14.
