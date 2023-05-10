The Edina Police Department is seeking four suspects from an April 5 shooting that took place at Southdale Center, according to a media release from the city.
Multiple shots were fired near the food court between a 15-year-old boy from St. Paul, who has since been arrested, and two unknown male suspects, the release said. The two male suspects were with two female suspects when they drove to the shopping mall in a gray four-door car with a sunroof, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.
Through the investigation, the Police Department obtained high-resolution images of the four suspects involved, but the department has not been able to identify them. They have released the photos to the public and ask for help in identifying the suspects. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects is asked to contact Edina Detective Joel Moore at JMoore@EdinaMN.gov or 952-826-0485, or call the Edina Police Department, 952-826-1610, 24 hours a day.
Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on April 5, according to a media release. Although it was determined there was no active shooter, the mall was placed into lockdown while officers cleared the floors and searched for victims, police said. No victims were found in the mall or at a hospital, but police did locate bullet casings and damage to windows near Door 8 of the mall.
It was the second instance of gunfire at Southdale Center this year. A firearm was discharged inside the mall on Jan. 9, near the Hennepin County Service Center, prompting half the mall to be locked down for about 45 minutes.
At the time, Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn said the discharge involved a single person who fired a handgun into the floor and was “slightly” injured before exiting the mall and jumping into a waiting vehicle. The shooting was originally described as accidental but Milburn later said it had not been determined whether that was the case.
