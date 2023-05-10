southdale suspect 1

One of four unidentified suspects police are seeking in connection to a shooting that took place April 5 at Southdale Center. (Submitted video still)
Southdale suspect 2

Suspect 3 Southdale

Suspect 4 southdale

The Edina Police Department is seeking four suspects from an April 5 shooting that took place at Southdale Center, according to a media release from the city.

Multiple shots were fired near the food court between a 15-year-old boy from St. Paul, who has since been arrested, and two unknown male suspects, the release said. The two male suspects were with two female suspects when they drove to the shopping mall in a gray four-door car with a sunroof, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.

