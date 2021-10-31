Creekside Community Center in Bloomington will host a flu shot clinic this week.

Immunizations are available by appointment only 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave.

Vaccines are available for anyone 6 months or older. Insurance is accepted, and recipients should bring their insurance card to the clinic. No one will be turned away for not having insurance or not being able to pay.

Everyone who can wear a face mask should do so. Masks will be provided if needed.

Registration and information about other clinics are available online at tr.im/flu21.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments