Creekside Community Center in Bloomington will host a flu shot clinic this week.
Immunizations are available by appointment only 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave.
Vaccines are available for anyone 6 months or older. Insurance is accepted, and recipients should bring their insurance card to the clinic. No one will be turned away for not having insurance or not being able to pay.
Everyone who can wear a face mask should do so. Masks will be provided if needed.
Registration and information about other clinics are available online at tr.im/flu21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.