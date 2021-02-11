Five Edina High School seniors have been identified as candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. These students were identified through their outstanding performance on the ACT and are now eligible to submit applications to continue on to the semifinalist stage. The candidates: Nicholas Fu, Evan Jiang, Shreya Konkimalla, Arjun Maheshwari and Chloe E. Swanson.
The United States Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 to honor and recognize high-performing graduating seniors. The general program involves the selection of around 4,000 candidates. Candidates who choose to apply for the semifinalist stage will be evaluated based on their academic accomplishments, leadership and service experiences, plus other elements of the application. Approximately 800 candidates are named semifinalists, and up to 161 students are then named U.S. Presidential Scholars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.