As COVID-19 forces the world to reimagine what a hero looks like, a message of thanks has spread from an Edina front yard to more than half the states in the union.
The phenomenon started as a humble art project when Heather Lane and her son, Alex, were looking to kill some time late last month. The 8-year-old was home from school – technically on spring break even though schools were closed across the state due to the pandemic – when his mother had an idea.
“I said, ‘Alex, let’s do a project,’” Lane recounted.
They proceeded to get out some colorful chalk and decorate the wooden retaining wall that lines their front yard. They had no way of knowing what their chalk project would become.
“It blew up way bigger than anything we could have imagined,” Lane said.
Their initial work consisted of the words “THANK U,” followed by icons representing some of the essential workers – the medical workers, first responders, truck drivers and grocery store clerks – who continue to toil while others hunker down at home.
The art, located in front of the Lane home on France Avenue between Morningside Road and 42nd Street, soon became a neighborhood landmark as passersby stopped to take pictures. After initially using chalk, Lane weather-proofed the message by re-doing it with paint.
With the sentiment striking a chord, Lane, who has a background in graphic design, sought to expand the message. So, with the help of husband Anthony, who works in advertising as an art director, she had yard signs made that feature the same message, adding custodial workers and teachers as objects of the appreciation.
The Lanes, including Alex’s 12-year-old brother, Andrew, have been busy delivering the signs personally, with the help of a few neighbors.
As of April 13, people in 26 states had purchased a total of 400 “THANK U” signs. For every sign sold, $10 goes to an organization dedicated to feeding people facing food insecurity.
Although Alex could not have foreseen the ultimate scale of the project, it was easy for Lane to convince her son to join her in the task. “I thought it was a good idea,” said the Highland Elementary second-grader, who had the idea to employ the rainbow color scheme.
For Alex, the project was especially fitting since those he is honoring make it possible to stay safely home in the first place.
He compared the privilege to “having tons of candy every day.” So no, “I don’t mind it at all,” he said.
Parents like Lane, though, have more to worry about, including conveying to their children how an invisible, deadly menace has ground regular daily life to a halt.
“We live in a world where it’s really hard to explain to our children what is happening,” Lane said. In that way, she sees the yard signs as an illustrative aid.
The signs also help people of all ages express their feelings during a time of confusion and angst.
“I think the world really wants to thank all these people,” Lane said, “and they don’t know how.”
The “THANK U” signs can be purchased at thethankustore.com.
