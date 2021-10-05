The Bloomington Fire Department will host open houses this weekend in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week.

Open houses for the city’s six fire stations will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

Open house events will include fire equipment demonstrations and plow truck displays at each station. Fire Department personnel will be available at Fire Station 4, 4201 W. 84th St., to discuss the new station proposal for the northwest portion of the city.

Info: tr.im/fd21

