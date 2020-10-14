Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, the Edina Fire Department responded to a fire call on the 5200 block of Halifax Avenue South.
The residents discovered the fire in the basement of the single family, two-story home after smoke alarms sounded and called 911. All four residents were evacuated safely, while two additional family members were not home at the time.
Fire crews arrived and a nearby hydrant supplied water to extinguish the fire without incident. The home sustained moderate fire, heat and water damage in the basement area, while the remainder of the house was impacted from significant smoke and heat.
One member of the family sustained a small first- to second-degree burn while using a household fire extinguisher attempting to put out the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Edina Fire Department was assisted by crews from Richfield, St. Louis Park and Hopkins fire departments, while the Edina Police Department assisted the family after they were displaced for the night.
“Thanks to this family acting quickly and having proper precautions in place, they were able to escape without major injury,” said Fire Inspector Brian Hanrahan. “The importance of maintaining working smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and having a plan in case of fire cannot be overstated.”
He added, “We encourage all residents to make sure they are prepared in case of a household fire. This includes never leaving cooking or lit candles unattended, always maintaining three feet of distance from fireplaces and heating equipment for combustible materials, and ensuring electrical devices are properly wired and plugged in to avoid overdrawing on a circuit.”
Additional fire prevention and safety tips can be found at edinamn.gov/661/fire-safety-education. For more information about the Edina Fire Department, visit edinamn.gov/fire or call 952-826-0330.
