Business, their employees and community organizations have made adjustments and compromises during the coronavirus pandemic.
And for all of the challenges and setbacks they’ve encountered, there have been a few silver linings.
Operating a nonprofit museum documenting the community’s history is an ambitious task, and organizing its many artifacts and documents is time consuming. Space is limited, for both display and storage, and that makes spreading out the contents of an unorganized collection a complicated task, according to Jean Bellefeuille, a curator for the Bloomington Historical Society, which operates the city’s history museum at Old Town Hall.
There may be no such thing as a good time for a pandemic, but closing down the museum to visitors in early 2020 did benefit its volunteers. With new leadership and several new board members joining the organization at the beginning of last year, there was enthusiasm for sorting and organizing boxes of archives. The challenge in doing so is that there’s not a lot of space to do that, Bellefeuille explained.
Unboxing more than a few boxes of archives at a time is challenging during normal museum operations, as the contents can’t be left spread out within the museum’s display space. And there’s not a lot of room to spare within the building. Under normal circumstances, anything sorted and spread out needs to be picked up and stored away prior to opening the museum to visitors, according to Bellefeuille.
The pandemic changed that. The museum has a substantial collection of documents pertaining to the city’s parks are recreation amenities. Bellefeuille estimated there were 100 boxes. Being able to unpack and sort them without having to pack everything up each day, or put away tables for the project, was beneficial to the task, Bellefeuille recalled.
Apart, but together
Groups that make a weekly habit of gathering found themselves unable to do so when the pandemic forced a rapid closure of businesses and public gathering spaces.
Many quickly adapted to restrictions on group gatherings by hosting video conferences.
The Bloomington Optimist Club meets at Mugshots, a west Bloomington coffee shop, most Wednesday mornings. Those meetings continued last year using Zoom video conferencing. The club often invites guest speakers to address its members on a topic of local interest, and continued to do so. The difference was that everyone provided their own coffee within the comfort of their home or office, according to Nancy Waldack, the club’s president.
As restrictions on group gatherings eased, club members began returning to Mugshots for their meetings. Not everyone was able, or willing, to return to in-person gatherings. Those who gathered for the meetings spaced out their seating, and those who wanted to mitigate any risk of virus transmission remained at home. But the meetings continued to incorporate video conferencing for those who are not ready to return to the coffee shop, Waldack explained.
Video conferencing has been a valuable resource for organizations to remain connected and active, but the Optimists skipped their traditional outreach campaign last year. The club hopes to resume the activity this summer as a way to increase the club’s membership, Waldack noted.
Although the club’s annual fundraising activities, like those of many organizations, were canceled last year, the club’s foundation had maintained a cash reserve, and made donations to community organizations and programs experiencing an increase in service demands, such as the Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People food shelf, Waldack said.
The shift to video conferencing turned out to be fortuitous for one member of another Bloomington-based organization, the Southside Men’s Group.
The group meets on Saturday mornings, and had been holding its meetings at Creekside Community Center. The pandemic put an end to that weekly tradition, but group members soon began meeting through video conferencing. In-person meetings, where men discuss challenges in their lives and focus on personal growth, have yet to resume.
Prior to the pandemic, group members who were out of town on Saturday mornings were out of luck. For Mike Selon of St. Paul, this past winter was his first spent in Florida. In previous years, leaving the Twin Cities would have meant missing out on the weekly discussions. Zoom conferences this past winter made it possible for Selon and other members to join the weekly discussions they otherwise would have missed out on.
There are drawbacks to hosting meetings through Zoom conferences, according to Selon. It’s easy to be distracted during a meeting by the comforts of home, and it’s harder to pick up on body language when everyone is limited to seeing faces on a shared screen, he explained.
“You used to be able to shake hands, or hug if you so choose,” he said.
If the group resumes in-person meetings by next winter, Selon laments the possibility of having to spend a winter in Florida without access to the group. “I would hate to lose my connection to the men’s group,” he said.
Emergency fund
For those who love to read, and love to fill a bookshelf for $20, the pandemic has not been kind.
The Bloomington Crime Prevention Association hosts its annual Book’Em sale each June. With most items priced at $1, it’s an ambitious used-book sale that takes volunteers weeks to organize, as each spring’s donations are sorted by category and alphabetized prior to the two-week sale. The 2019 sale grossed approximately $170,000, according to Mike Hartley, the Bloomington Police Department’s acting chief and a member of the Crime Prevention Association’s board.
After paying its bills, such as the short-term lease for a vacant storefront, the sale nets $100,000 or more per year. And those funds are allocated through grants to a variety of community organizations and programs each fall that support crime prevention efforts in Bloomington. The book sale accounts for almost all of the association’s annual revenue, Hartley noted.
When the pandemic put an end to group gatherings last year, it coincided with the multi-week run-up to the book sale. It was quickly called off for 2020. And despite the rapid return of, and eagerness for, events and gatherings as this summer approaches, the association’s board decided to forgo a 2021 sale weeks ago. “There was still a lot of uncertainty,” Hartley said. “We sided with safety.”
It is unlikely the association’s board was anticipating a pandemic, but part of the strategy for the past three decades of the sale has been to set aside a portion of the annual profit, Hartley said.
Each year the association collects and organizes tens of thousands of books, and needs a large space to host the sale. That means a short-term lease of open space, which is often an empty retail store. That hasn’t been hard to find in recent years, but it is never guaranteed. In the event that the sale could not be held one year due to a lack of suitable space, the board created a reserve fund, which would allow the association to make grants in the absence of a sale, Hartley explained.
The pandemic, not the availability of empty retail space, will prevent the association from holding a sale again this year. Although the grants aren’t as robust as in normal years, the board will be able to offer grants again this fall as a result of the reserve fund, Hartley said.
“We hope the landscape changes and we have a sale in 2022.”
